Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Posts Earnings Results

Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (40) (($0.54)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oryx International Growth Fund had a net margin of 86.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,201.30 ($16.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,147.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,117.69. Oryx International Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499.97 ($20.42).

Insider Activity

In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,123 ($15.29) per share, with a total value of £56,150 ($76,425.75). 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

