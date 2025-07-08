DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.090-7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

