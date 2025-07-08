Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.57 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $251.32 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

