Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

