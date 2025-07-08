iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

IYZ opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $546.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

