Ninety One North America Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,560 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,373,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

