Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

