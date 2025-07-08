Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 250 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $18,930,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6%

Ross Stores stock opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

