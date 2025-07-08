Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $459.41 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

