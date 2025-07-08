Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $283.59 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.85 and a one year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.70.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.37%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

