Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,210,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.25 and a 200 day moving average of $317.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $255.19 and a 12-month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.