Value Stocks Worth Watching – July 5th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UnitedHealth Group, CoreWeave, Berkshire Hathaway, and BigBear.ai are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market relative to their fundamental metrics—such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and often a higher dividend yield. These firms typically have stable cash flows and established business models but slower growth prospects, leading investors to buy in the expectation that the market will eventually correct its valuation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,443,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,231,028. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.75.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE CRCL traded up $10.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,420,752. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14,917.81. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.68. The company has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,442,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,936,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.83. 3,443,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,492. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,359,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,656,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46.

