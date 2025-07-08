U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,777,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 571,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

