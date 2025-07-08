The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of EL stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $107.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

