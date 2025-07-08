Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:WPM opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.