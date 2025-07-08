Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – July 5th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing, and distribution of video games. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the gaming industry, with prices driven by factors such as new game releases, technological innovations, and consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 7,686,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.76. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $240.78. 1,008,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $211.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.08.

