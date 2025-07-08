Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SON stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sonoco Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 502,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

