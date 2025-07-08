China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 71,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

