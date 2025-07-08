China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.