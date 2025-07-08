Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061,553 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $576,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $167.54 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.