China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after acquiring an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Shares of BBIO opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,945.50. This represents a 48.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,936,181 shares of company stock worth $375,878,164. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

