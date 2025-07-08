China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 637 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

JAZZ opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

