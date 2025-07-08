China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,500 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $206,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.