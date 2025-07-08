Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,360,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

