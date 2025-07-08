Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.41% of INmune Bio worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in INmune Bio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ INMB opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INmune Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

