Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIS. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,998,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Nebius Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ NBIS opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 3.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on NBIS
Nebius Group Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.