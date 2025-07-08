Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIS. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,998,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BWS Financial upped their price target on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

