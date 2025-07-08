Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 163.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.