Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 41.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total value of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 523,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,158,951.52. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,298,621. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.0%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:HUBS opened at $555.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,233.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

