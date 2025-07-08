Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after purchasing an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,211,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 129,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $63.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,023.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

