Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $783.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.