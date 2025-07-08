Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,728,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,483 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $170,796,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,364,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.