JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 935,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.