Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

