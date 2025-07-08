Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,090 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

