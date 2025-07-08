Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,173.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,812.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.56 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

