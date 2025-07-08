Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 23 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,223,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ASML opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $751.79 and its 200 day moving average is $723.39. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.