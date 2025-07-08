Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 72,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Corteva by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,334 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Corteva by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,460,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 526,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.