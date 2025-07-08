TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

