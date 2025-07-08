TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 144 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 69,429.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,041,000 after purchasing an additional 356,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,374,000 after acquiring an additional 317,937 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 78,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total value of $289,137.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,655.10. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.31.

Lennox International Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $590.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Lennox International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.10 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 106.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

