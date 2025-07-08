Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.13.
CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCEP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.