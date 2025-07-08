Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

