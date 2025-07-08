TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 9,680 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.