TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 24,030 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 173,886 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 224,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.