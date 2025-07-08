iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

ICSH stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.