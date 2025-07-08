Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 214 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

