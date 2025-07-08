AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,743,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $275,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

