Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 594 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

