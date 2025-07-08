Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

