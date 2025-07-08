TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 4,020 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,826,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,567,000 after buying an additional 1,188,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.33%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

