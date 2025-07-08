TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 526 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $390.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.11 and a 200-day moving average of $348.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.