Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $576.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

